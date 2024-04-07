BJP’s Katchatheevu talk puts SL Tamils at risk: P Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP do not have any issues to talk about, they raked up Katchatheevu as a topic of discussion, former union minister and Congress Election Manifesto Committee head P Chidambaram said on Saturday.

Addressing media persons in Karaikudi, Chidambaram said the Katchatheevu row happened 50 years ago, and no one acquired or ceded the island. He accused the BJP of using the Katchatheevu issue for political mileage. “If Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar claim they are Tamils, then let them contest in Tamil Nadu like Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan and K Annamalai and raise the Katchatheevu issue during the elections. Why did they not contest? Why are they hiding behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raising the issue?” Chidambaram asked.