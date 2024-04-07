'I have no connection with money seized in Chennai': BJP LS candidate Nainar Nagendran

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran said that he had no connection with the Rs four-crore cash which was seized in Chennai, speaking to the media persons here on Sunday.

Nagendran alleged that the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu was indulging in such practices to defame his party in the fear of losing the polls in the Tirunelveli constituency.

“It is not true that I have a connection with the Rs four-crore cash which was seized from some people in Chennai. I also have no connection with the persons who were caught with the cash. I am being targeted, and my image is being maligned as I have an influence among the people and a winning possibility in Tirunelveli,” said Nagendran.