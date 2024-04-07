Three held with Rs 3.98cr in TN, allege BJP candidate directed cash to voters; DMK urges ECI action

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday demanded that election officials must search across all places linked to the Tirunelveli BJP MLA Nainar Nagendar.

The statement came after Rs 4.5 crores have been seized from three persons. One of the accused is said to be working as a manager of Blue Diamond Hotel in Purasawalkam which is owned by the BJP leader.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, in a representation to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, also demanded that all places linked to the BJP candidate contesting across Tamil Nadu must be searched.

Bharathi said, "We suspect Nainar Nagenthran stored crores of rupees in secret places, to distribute to the voters. Nagenthran is indulging in large-scale corrupt practices and likewise, the BJP is planning to distribute money to the voters in all constituencies wherever their candidates are contesting."