AIADMK severed BJP ties so that it can raise issues related to TN in Parliament : EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the party came out of the BJP-led alliance to act independently and not get pulled by ‘alliance dharma’ in the Parliament so that they can raise issues related to Tamil Nadu independently. Palaniswami reiterated this view while campaigning for the DMDK (K Nallathambi - Thiruvallur) and AIADMK candidates (Royapuram R Mano for North Chennai).
“Had it been our objective to be part of the power at the Centre, the AIADMK would have continued its alliance with the BJP. Why did we come out of the BJP alliance? The Congress and the BJP came to power at the Centre alternatively, but they ignored the interests of the states. By aligning with national parties, it did not do the state any good,” Palaniswami said.
“When a national level legislation that affects Tamil Nadu is enacted we cannot raise our voice because of alliance dharma. To change this scenario and to be faithful to the people who elect us, to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu, to get the welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu and to ensure Tamil Nadu’s growth and to express our views in Parliament freely, the AIADMK has come out of the BJP led alliance and forged a front,” he added.
Palaniswami said the DMK was part of the union government for around 16 years in alliance with various parties but did nothing for Tamil Nadu. DMK’s plans include their family members having positions in the government and being in power simultaneously at the Centre and state and ‘loot’. “In the same line of thinking, now Stalin is part of the INDIA Bloc. But the AIADMK and its alliance parties are there to fulfil the interests of the people and have come as an alliance to raise people’s voices in Parliament,” he added.
At Kolathur, Palaniswami emphasised his views on the alliance with national parties. “Had the AIADMK continued in the alliance with BJP, our party MPs may become ministers. But what is important is our self-respect. We wish to function independently. When in an alliance, this will not be possible. The national parties make decisions at the national level. They don’t worry about whether the states are affected. That is why we came out of the BJP alliance.”
Palaniswami also said that Stalin was suffering from election fever and was worried about AIADMK coming out of the BJP-led alliance. “Stalin says EPS is in a clandestine relationship with the BJP. Your allegation reflects your mindset. This description is not befitting his stature as a chief minister,” he added.