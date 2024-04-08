AIADMK severed BJP ties so that it can raise issues related to TN in Parliament : EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the party came out of the BJP-led alliance to act independently and not get pulled by ‘alliance dharma’ in the Parliament so that they can raise issues related to Tamil Nadu independently. Palaniswami reiterated this view while campaigning for the DMDK (K Nallathambi - Thiruvallur) and AIADMK candidates (Royapuram R Mano for North Chennai).

“Had it been our objective to be part of the power at the Centre, the AIADMK would have continued its alliance with the BJP. Why did we come out of the BJP alliance? The Congress and the BJP came to power at the Centre alternatively, but they ignored the interests of the states. By aligning with national parties, it did not do the state any good,” Palaniswami said.

“When a national level legislation that affects Tamil Nadu is enacted we cannot raise our voice because of alliance dharma. To change this scenario and to be faithful to the people who elect us, to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu, to get the welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu and to ensure Tamil Nadu’s growth and to express our views in Parliament freely, the AIADMK has come out of the BJP led alliance and forged a front,” he added.