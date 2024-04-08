Air quality dips in Coimbatore city as smoke billows from Vellalore garbage dump

COIMBATORE: The bid to extinguish thoroughly the fire that erupted at the municipal dumpyard at Vellalore in Coimbatore city continued for the second day on Sunday. Fire and rescue department personnel from three districts have been on the ground since late Saturday night after being pressed in after the blaze was reported.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Coimbatore deteriorated severely on Sunday, raising concerns among environmentalists. The air quality index in the area was 172, which falls under the ‘unhealthy’ category, against the usual 100-130.

Sources said the fire was doused completely and the firefighters were indulged in putting out the smoke that had erupted. The smoke from the site posed hardship to people living nearby. Breathing trouble and other health issues were reported.

District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officials who visited the spot on Saturday night oversaw the operations.

Speaking to TNIE CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that the fire had spread over 7 to 8 acres of the 50 acre of garbage piles in the dumpyard.

“Over 12 fire tenders have been deployed and around 40 tanker trucks of water are being used to douse the smoke. The firefighters have already extinguished the fire by afternoon and only work to put out the smoke is being carried out now using earthmovers, excavators and by splashing water. As part of precautionary measures, we have been stationing two fire tenders at the facility permanently to put out any fire mishaps.