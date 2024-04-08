SC stays proceedings against Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy in corruption case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister, I Periyasamy, the Supreme Court in its order on Monday stayed the the trial court proceedings against him in connection with a corruption case.

The apex courts two-judge bench, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, pronounced the order after hearing an appeal filed by Periyasamy, who had moved an appeal before it challenging the Madras High Court's order for initiating the trial against him in the corruption case.

Lawyer Ram Sankar, appearing for Periyasamy, had earlier sought the SC's direction for deferment of trial and exemption from personal appearance in the graft case before a Chennai court.

Today, during the course of the hearing, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Periyasamy, said that even though the apex court granted him liberty to apply to the trial court for deferment of the trial, the same application was declined.

The trial court declined to defer the trial because of the High Court's direction to conclude the trial on or July 31, 2024.

After hearing Sibal's submissions, the top court stayed the trial court proceedings against Periyasamy in the case.

"This Court is examining the merit of the same judgment. We are of the view that the trial ordered by the trial court should not proceed while this court is considering the challenge by the accused. Accordingly, the proceedings is stayed until the next date of the hearing," the apex court said in its order.