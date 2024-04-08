Tomato prices soar as arrival plummets at Palacode market in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Owing to the increasing summer heat, the arrival of tomatoes to the Palacode wholesale market, the largest in the state, has reduced from 100 tonnes to less than three tonnes a day, traders said. As a result, the kitchen staple which was sold for Rs 7 -10 a kg a few weeks ago is now being sold for Rs 26-30 a kg. Blaming the intense heat for wilting the crops and destroying planted fields, farmers have urged the government to provide compensation.

The tomato market in Dharmapuri caters to Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni districts as well as Karnataka. Between March 2023 and February 2024, tomato was cultivated in an area of over 11,000 hectares in the district with each acre producing over 35 tonnes per hectare. Dharmapuri contributes to 9-10% average in the state production, according to horticulture department sources.

P Ganeshan, a trader in the Palacode market, said, “Usually April marks the peak season and we would witness arrivals of up to 100 tonnes minimum. This year, we are getting less than three tonnes. It is usually in May that production would reduce, but this year the situation is extremely dire. One kilo which was sold at Rs 7 -10 a few weeks ago is now sold between Rs 26-30 due to short supply. This situation could worsen over the summer.”

Speaking to TNIE, K Rajkumar, a farmer from Palacode said, “Last week the heat was so intense as temperature crossed 41 degrees Celsius. This usually occurs in mid-May. This coupled with the drought-like situation in Palacode and Pennagaram, has made it difficult for the tomato plants to survive. There is a severe lack of water to sustain production causing the flowers to wilt. We hope the government will assess the situation and provide compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre.”

Another farmer, R Poomani from Marandahalli said, “To cultivate on one acre, farmers spend between Rs 18,000- Rs 25,000. On average, we get a yield of 9 tonnes to 12 tonnes. We need government assistance as hundreds of farmers have faced massive losses because of the heat wave.”

The deputy director of horticulture, Fathima said, “As far as tomatoes are concerned, April marks the first season and we have insufficient data to announce damages. We can only assess the crop loss in June. Summers are usually harsh in Dharmapuri and it is usual for production to decline. Usually, we would have only 300 to 400 hectares of cultivation during the season. Last year we did not have such a situation. We have taken steps to ensure that the supply does not become alarmingly low.”