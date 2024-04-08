Water shortage looms over Delta, west districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Amidst the ongoing tussle with Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, and intensified summer heat, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is struggling to meet water demand for drinking and irrigation purposes. As per the officials, by the end of April, they might be forced to cut down the 2,000 cusecs that are now being released from Mettur, leading to drinking water scarcity in Namakkal, Salem Tiruchy and delta regions. The storage was 34% two-and-half weeks ago and it has dipped by 6% since then.

As of Sunday, the state’s water storage in 90 reservoirs is 61.554 tmcft out of 224 tmcft, a mere 27.44%.

In Mettur, the perennial water source for both irrigation and drinking purposes, the storage level stands at 23.320 tmcft out of 93.470 tmcft (24.95%). Compared to the same period last year when the water storage was at 68.386 tmcft, Mettur has witnessed a significant decline of nearly 66% in water storage this year.