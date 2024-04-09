Children at PM Modi roadshow: Probe against headmistress stayed

When the petition filed by headmistress Pukal Vadivu seeking to quash the FIR registered against her by the Saibaba Colony police, Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, assisted by government advocate KMD Muhilan, sought time for filing a detailed counter-affidavit on how Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act will be made out against the headmistress for taking the children in uniform to the PM’s roadshow.

The AG also said the interim order of no coercive action against the headmistress, issued in the previous hearing, can be extended and the police did not intend to proceed further. Subsequently, the judge stayed the investigation and adjourned the hearing to April 24.

During the previous hearing, Justice Jayachandran had directed the police not to take any coercive action, besides raising queries including how was the Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act invoked for taking the children to the roadshow and whether any parent had complained against the school.