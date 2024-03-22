Three more schools booked for engaging students in PM Modi roadshow

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police registered a case against three private schools on Thursday night for allegedly bringing students to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on March 18.
According to police, Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School at Vadavalli and Chinmaya School at RS Puram made 22 students dress as Hindu deities, donning saffron cloth strips bearing party symbols, and recite poems during the road show.
The school education department and assistant returning officer P Suresh initiated an inquiry and sent notices to the three schools. As it was a breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the assistant returning officer lodged a complaint with Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday night.
Inspector Saravanan held an investigation and registered a case against the three schools under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday night.
Police on Tuesday registered a case against an aided school functioning at Saibaba Kovil area in connection with the incident.