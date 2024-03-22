Three more schools booked for engaging students in PM Modi roadshow

The school education department and assistant returning officer P Suresh initiated an inquiry and sent notices to the three schools. As it was a breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the assistant returning officer lodged a complaint with Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday night.

Inspector Saravanan held an investigation and registered a case against the three schools under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday night.

Police on Tuesday registered a case against an aided school functioning at Saibaba Kovil area in connection with the incident.