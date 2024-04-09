Smoke contained, air quality monitors set up in Vellalore

COIMBATORE : After concerns were raised regarding the poor air quality in Vellalore following Saturday’s fire in the dump yard, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials have installed air-quality detection equipment at five locations in the yard. Over 80% of smoke that billowed due to the blaze has been contained.

Sources told TNIE that around 100 tonnes of garbage spread over eight acres has been burnt to ashes. Officials contained smoke by removing the burnt garbage and splashing it with water.

A TNPCB official told TNIE, “We have placed five air-quality detection devices based on the CCMC commissioner’s request. Once we take the readings, the samples along with other readings will be sent to the laboratories for testing. Only after the final results arrive we shall be able to reveal the amount of pollution in the air.”

The city reported AQI of 172 which is given the colour code of Red and Unhealthy in the Level of Concern on Sunday due to the smoke. On Monday an AQI of 81 was reported which is categorised as moderate.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We set up around 12 health camps in Vellalore and 250 persons were screened. No person with breathing discomfort has been identified so far. The majority of the smoke has been contained. Due to the breeze in the evening, we cannot contain it completely. The remaining smoke will be controlled by tomorrow (Tuesday). When a major fire broke out in the facility last time, it took 25 days to completely douse it and contain the smoke.”]