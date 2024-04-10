MK Stalin questions Modi's silence on crime against women

MADURAI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had remained silent over the violence and sexual harassment issues faced by women in the past years, is now talking about women empowerment, alleged DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Tuesday. He made the remark while on a canvassing trail for Madurai Lok Sabha candidate Su Venkatesan and Sivaganga candidate Karti P Chidambaram at a public meeting in Madurai.

"In recent days, Modi has been talking a lot about women's safety.

But, he was the one who remained silent during the release of the convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and when women wrestlers levelled sexual harassment allegations against BJP leader Brij Bhushan. Moreover, Modi also remained a mute spectator when sexual violence erupted against women in Manipur, when two BJP ministers attended a rally in support of the accused involved in the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir, when BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh was accused in a sexual assault case, and when injustice was done to the victims' families in the Unnao and Hathras cases," Stalin said.

He further alleged that Modi did nothing but plant divisive views in the minds of the public, who had been living as one family. "The BJP attempted to propagate that DMK was against religion. However, the fact is that they were using religion for discriminative tactics," he added.

Stating that he had been part of numerous HR and CE department events since he took charge as the chief minister, Stalin said, "Consecration ceremonies were held in as many as 1,556 temples during the 1069 days of DMK regime. Over Rs 6,082 crore worth temple properties were recovered and 4.7 lakh devotees received medical assistance in temple medical facilities."

Claiming that the BJP lied about DMK halting Tamil Nadu's growth, Stalin listed out the schemes and projects, including Sethusamudram and Madurai AIIMS, which were allegedly blocked by the BJP. "It would take me nearly one day to read out the schemes and projects brought out by the Congress and DMK. However, Modi cannot list out the schemes as I can. Tamil Nadu is not a mere sanctuary to visit during the election seasons. Why are Tamil people receiving second-class treatment?" Stalin asked.

He further said, "Modi says he loves Tamil and then allocates Rs 74 crore for its development. Whereas, more than Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for the growth of Sanskrit." Ministers P Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, KR Periakaruppan, Congress leader P Chidambaram and CPM leader K Balakrishnan were also present.