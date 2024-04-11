HC refuses bail to BJP leader in Aadheenam blackmail case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to BJP’s Mayiladurai district president K Agoram who was arrested on charges of attempting to extort money from the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt head by threatening to release his ‘obscene video clippings.’

Dismissing the bail petition, Justice TV Thamilselvi observed that Agoram may tamper with the evidence since some other accused are yet to be nabbed and considering his past antecedents.

“Seeing the conduct of the petitioner, if he is released on bail he may tamper with the evidence. And so, I am not inclined (to grant bail),” the judge said in the order.

She also noted that the investigation is at the initial stage. A few more accused are yet to be secured and the photographs alleged to have been used for threatening the mutt head are yet to be seized.

Government Advocate V Meganathan, appearing for the police, submitted that Agoram was booked in 47 cases, of them 35 are still pending and he may influence the witnesses if he is enlarged on bail.

He also told the high court that four out of the nine accused in the case were still at large.

It may be noted that Agoram, one of the accused in the case registered under sections including 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 389 (extortion) and 506 (intimidation) was arrested from a hideout in Maharashtra. He was later brought to Mayiladuthurai and remanded in judicial custody.