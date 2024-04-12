Nirmala Sitharaman takes exception to Stalin's 'migratory bird' jibe at PM Modi

KRISHNAGIRI: Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took exception to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's "migratory bird" jibe made at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visits to the state, saying the very usage was not proper.

She also slammed the ruling DMK over issues including the drug menace in the state.

"The chief minister says the PM is coming to Tamil Nadu like a migratory bird. Anyone can travel anywhere in the country. The very usage is wrong. CM is in such a situation that he makes remarks like these," she said addressing an election meeting here.

She was canvassing votes for the party's Krishnagiri nominee for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, C Narasaimhan here.