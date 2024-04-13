Congress' Jairam Ramesh poses questions concerning TN to PM Modi ahead of his LS poll campaign

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving "jumlas" (rhetoric), he said the saffron party proudly announced the establishment of the AIIMS, Madurai in the 2015-16 Union budget and for four years since the announcement, no action was taken.

"Then just before the 2019 election, PM Modi finally laid the foundation stone at a much-publicised event.

Another five years have now passed, and once again no action was taken.

Now that elections are upon us again, construction work has finally begun on the much-awaited hospital and college.

"While the PM has been engaging in publicity stunts, the students of 'AIIMS Madurai' have been set up at a temporary campus 'without any basic facilities'.

Five students share a single room, students are not allowed to visit OPDs or operation theatres, and libraries only have books for first year students," Ramesh claimed.

"Is this the premier medical institution that PM Modi had envisioned for Tamil Nadu? How many elections will it take for the real AIIMS to finally be built?" he asked.

The Congress leader also alleged that not a single premier educational institution was built in Tamil Nadu in the 10 years that the BJP has been in power at the Centre.