Himanta would have been nowhere without Congress: Jairam Ramesh

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "would have been nowhere" without the grand old party which had given him "identity and position" during its rule in the state.

The Congress general secretary, in an interview with PTI here, claimed that Sarma was among the first to quit the grand old party when it lost power and join the "washing machine of BJP".

"The Congress gave him identity and position, along with authority and responsibility, during the tenure of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi but he chose to betray the party when it was not in power. It is a matter of great sorrow that those given a responsible position turn out to be opportunists. But that has not shattered our self-confidence," he said.

"Opportunists" leaving the Congress actually work in the party's favour, making way for ideologically committed youngsters, the Rajya Sabha MP said.