Congress brings communities together, BJP's '400' slogan is another jumla: Gaurav Gogoi

In a climate where the BJP is being given a cakewalk in the Northeast, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi spoke to Prasanta Mazumdar on a range of issues — from alleged coercion by the BJP to the Congress ideas and philosophy. On the hype being created about a thumping victory for the BJP, he said the ‘400’ slogan of the party is another jumla. Excerpts:
What has changed for you between 2019 and now?
In 2019, I went to the polls in the presence of my father (three-time former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi). He was an experienced campaigner and a seasoned leader who guided me on the issues affecting the people of Assam. Now, my focus is on the Jorhat seat. It is a new seat for me. I contested from a different seat (Kaliabor) the last two times. I have to mobilise the party organisation to fight the election this time.
How polarised is Assam and how Congress, painted as pro-Muslim, can overcome its impact?
That is the narrative the BJP wants to push. It is our responsibility to push our ideas and philosophy to the people. Bharat Jodo Yatra has been successful in establishing that the Congress brings communities together, that it works for social justice for all sections.
Is the BJP government’s punitive financial action affecting the Congress’ election campaign?
They are using measures including coercion not only against political parties but all sections of society. We have seen that in the SBI electoral bond case. They are harassing and threatening even the corporate sector. It’s not just political parties, the BJP leadership is trying to turn Indian democracy into a Chinese-style government or Russian-style oligarchy. What we are trying to do is take the idea of India and Indian democracy as enshrined in the Constitution and espoused by leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr BR Ambedkar, Maulana Azad, Babu Jagjivan Ram.
BJP has set a 400-seat target. Has Cong/INDIA bloc set any target?
The ‘400’ slogan is similar to Rs 15 lakh in every bank account to two crore jobs to reducing inflation. It is another ‘jumla’ that the BJP leadership is now being acquainted with by the people of India. We are going to people with the idea of social justice. We are promising that we will bring back India where the right to express opinion is practised freely and institutions such as the Election Commission autonomously.
How cohesive is the INDIA alliance given that its constituents are contesting same seats in some states?
The political reality of each state is important and I think people are mature and wise to understand different realities which exist in the states — how the AAP and the Congress need to work in Delhi but contest separately in Punjab. Even with the Left, we are contesting separately in Kerala and other states. People can also see how the BJP jumped its allies. BJP’s policy of using and throwing its allies is visible to everyone. Its policy of weakening allies is also evident as we can see in the case of Akali Dal in Punjab, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
The Congress is fighting polls as part of INDIA alliance but BJP’s focus is on Congress-mukt India.
The BJP is acting like washing powder by acquiring all leaders (from opposition parties) that the party itself is tainted with corruption. Therefore, it has become a haven for tainted people. The income tax and the ED are acting as the equipment agencies for the BJP.