BJP manifesto doesn’t address issues of people: R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: The BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promises to establish Tiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the globe to showcase India’s rich culture and offer training in yoga, Ayurveda, Indian languages, classical music etc. “Tamil, the world’s oldest language, is our pride and the BJP will spare no effort to enhance its global prestige,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while releasing the manifesto.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised BJP’s promise on the One Nation, One Poll idea as it is against the Constitution, democracy and the rights of the people of different states.

Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar criticised the election manifestos of the Congress and BJP. He said both parties have destroyed the country along with the DMK. BJP has ruled the country for the past 10 years, but the unemployment problem has not been resolved.