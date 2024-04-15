BJP manifesto doesn’t address issues of people: R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: The BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections promises to establish Tiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the globe to showcase India’s rich culture and offer training in yoga, Ayurveda, Indian languages, classical music etc. “Tamil, the world’s oldest language, is our pride and the BJP will spare no effort to enhance its global prestige,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while releasing the manifesto.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised BJP’s promise on the One Nation, One Poll idea as it is against the Constitution, democracy and the rights of the people of different states.
Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar criticised the election manifestos of the Congress and BJP. He said both parties have destroyed the country along with the DMK. BJP has ruled the country for the past 10 years, but the unemployment problem has not been resolved.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said that promising a uniform civil code is an effort to destabilise the communal harmony in the country. “Similarly, the One Nation, One Poll idea is impractical. President Draupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new parliament building. But BJP promising to observe 2025 as the year of tribal communities has exposed the duplicity being adopted by it.” He said BJP cannot cheat the people of Tamil Nadu by promising to take Tamil across the globe since the BJP government allocated funds 18-fold to Sanskrit than Tamil. “In a nutshell, the BJP manifesto is just an eyewash and the people of the country will reject it,” he added.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan described the BJP manifesto as an empty one without any solutions for the people’s issues and the integrated growth of the country. “The manifesto has not spoken about the rights of workers, loss of employment for women, increase in minimum wages, old pension scheme, etc. But BJP is keen on implementing sensitive issues like CAA, Uniform Civil Code, etc.” He said during the past 10 years, the BJP government failed to fulfil its promises made to the people.