For MDMK, Tiruchy may be a turning point

TIRUCHY: In party meetings, the late chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi used to say, “Thiruppumunai tharum Tiruchy” (Tiruchy leads to a turning point). To whom this time is the question haunting politicians in the Rockfort constituency.

Tiruchy is witnessing a fierce contest between MDMK (DMK alliance) chief Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko and AIADMK candidate P Karuppaiah, brother of Karikalan who is under the ED scanner for alleged illegal sand mining.

Despite being a senior leader, the incumbent MP Su Thirunavukkarasar failed to retain the ticket for Congress. “Our sitting MP didn’t come and visit the constituency even during the Covid-19 days when people were in dire need of essential commodities and services. If the Congressman had been fielded here again, we would have overthrown him without any second thought,” said Githish (name changed) of Marsingpet in Tiruchy who is also a DMK supporter.

This is the level of anti-incumbency sentiment among the voters in the constituency. The DMK alliance thus allotted the seat to MDMK and the party has fielded party chief Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko (51), a debutant to electoral politics who is contesting on an independent symbol of Match Box.

“This is a way better choice as his (Durai Vaiko) father’s image among the public itself would garner many votes,” said Githish.