Kallalagar procession: Activist urge corporation to prevent sewage inflow into Vaigai river

MADURAI: With the preparations underway in full spirit and devotees waiting eagerly for the entry of Kallalagar procession into the Vaigai river, activists flagged the discharge of untreated sewage into the waterbody and alleged that it could cause health hazards to the people who will enter into the river during the festival. As nearly five lakh devotees will gather to witness the procession, exposure to the sewage water, which has been released to the river at several points, for a long time could cause health issues, activists said.

"In spite of submitting several petitions, the sewage discharge (into the river) continues to occur in the city. Apart from other regions, sewage has been directly being released into the waterbody through the Pandalkudi channel and also a pipeline from the general hospital. Hence, immediate action should be taken to prevent the mixing of sewage," said Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam.

When contacted by TNIE, a senior official from the city corporation said that the sewage gets treated at the 2MLD plant near Goripalayam ahead of being released into the river, via the Pandhalkudi channel. "Further, on the basis of complaints, the corporation will be placing sand bags in the channel to prevent untreated water from being released into the river," he said, and assured action to prevent sewage discharge into the river.

Meanwhile, District Collector MS Sangeetha along with other officials inspected the procession route to the venue where Kallalagar enters into the Vaigai river near the AV bridge, and ensured that all basic amenities including water tanks are in place. The Kallalagar procession is a major event of the Chithirai festival, one of the largest festivals in Madurai. This year, Kallalagar's entry into the Vaigai river is scheduled to be held on April 23.