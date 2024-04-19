LS polls 2024: People boycott in at least nine places in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu witnessed a relatively brisk polling of 24.37% till 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha election on Wednesday, people in at least nine places in the State boycotted polls as a mark of protest over non-resolution of many of their long-pending demands.

Around 60 voters in Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district, where human faeces was found mixed in an overhead tank supplying drinking water, stayed away from voting as the culprits responsible for the incident are yet to be identified and arrested even after one year and four months since the incident happened.

The people belonging to a Scheduled Caste community tied black cloths around their mouths to show their discontent on Wednesday. They had earlier disallowed any political party from campaigning in their village.

In Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, the epicentre of the ongoing protests against the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur boycotted the polls. The polling booth in the village had recorded around ten votes. The villagers alleged that government officials coerced a few of them to vote.

In Mothakkal village in Tiruvannamalai district, around 500 Dalit families boycotted the polls as their long-pending demands for basic amenities have not been fulfilled. They also alleged that they faced caste-based discrimination.

The polling station in Joghipatti government school in Dharmapuri district remained desolated since people from Jyothihalli in P. Chettihalli panchayat decided not to exercise their right to vote since their demand for a railway bridge in their locality has not been met.

