Tamil Nadu CM, governor and other leaders cast their vote across TN for LS polls

CHENNAI: A slew of political leaders and celebrities exercised their franchise in their respective polling stations across Tamil Nadu on Friday for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi cast his vote at a polling booth here while Chief Minister M K Stalin, former Chief Ministers, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties exercised their franchise.

Ravi and Stalin urged people to turn up enthusiastically and do their democratic duty.

Stalin, his wife Durga Stalin, DMK leader Kanimozhi (contesting from Thoothukudi) and BJP leaders L Murugan (Nilgiris candidate) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai) voted here.

Former CMs, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam cast their vote in their home districts of Salem and Theni respectively.

Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan voted at Madurai.

In Chennai, veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu, and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cast their votes.