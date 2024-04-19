Will quit politics if cash for votes accusations are proven: Coimbatore BJP LS candidate Annamalai

KARUR: Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai after casting his votes asked people to exercise their voting rights during this Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
The Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP cast his votes at Oothupatti Government Primary School in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Karur district.
Addressing the reporters, after basting his votes at Oothupatti Government Primary School in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Karur district, Annamalai denied allegations of his party workers dispursing money to voters in Coimbatore through UPI and other methods.
"I have contested this election with complete honesty. I'll quit politics if its proven that even a single voter in the Coimbatore constituency was given money bt the BJP," Annamalai said.
"The DMK thinks that it can win this election with its money power but the people of Coimbatore will teach the party a lesson," he added.
Annamalai further added that this election was going to be the turning point for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the results on June 4 will be a testimony for the party's victory.
After casting his votes, Annamalai left to Coimbatore from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, BJP Annamalai's uncle Periyasamy was the first person to cast the vote at Oothupatti panchayat union primary school in Karur district.