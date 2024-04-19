Will quit politics if cash for votes accusations are proven: Coimbatore BJP LS candidate Annamalai

KARUR: Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai after casting his votes asked people to exercise their voting rights during this Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP cast his votes at Oothupatti Government Primary School in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Karur district.

Addressing the reporters, after basting his votes at Oothupatti Government Primary School in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency of Karur district, Annamalai denied allegations of his party workers dispursing money to voters in Coimbatore through UPI and other methods.

"I have contested this election with complete honesty. I'll quit politics if its proven that even a single voter in the Coimbatore constituency was given money bt the BJP," Annamalai said.