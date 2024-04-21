Potaloorani agitation: Thoothukudi district police register two FIRs against 50 persons

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after tense events unfolded in Pottaloorani village over the residents decision to boycott the Lok Sabha polls, the Thoothukudi district police on Saturday registered two FIRs against 50 persons, including a government school teacher, for allegedly protesting against the erring companies and boycotting the election. Additionally, FIRs were also registered against the goons, who entered the village carrying weapons and threatened the protesting villagers, based on a complaint by M Muthammal (58), a native of the village.

In the complaint, Muthammal said that the suspects entered the village on a car and two two-wheelers wielding wooden sticks and attempted to assault the villagers for protesting against the seafood and fish waste processing units, functioning in the region, emanating stench in the late hours. "They arrived right after the villagers waylaid Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and other representatives from entering the village," she added.

Acting on the complaint, Pudukottai police registered an FIR under section 147, 148, 336, 506(i) of IPC against M Maharajan (25), J Thangapandi (31), P Chithiraivel (26), V Ramar (24), S Vinoth Kumar (25), P Vijaya Lakshmanan (23), N Pandiyarajan (25) and A Maharajan alias Mugil (22) - all hailing from Manakkarai village near Vallanadu. Of the suspects, Thangapandi is the district youth wing secretary of Tamilar Viduthalai Kazhagam, sources said.