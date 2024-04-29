Synchronised Nilgiri tahr survey begins, focus on small isolated populations

CHENNAI: The three-day synchronised Nilgiri tahr survey began on Monday, with the focus on identifying small isolated populations, which are on the verge of local extinction.

On Day 1, 140 teams started the survey work from 7 am with necessary field equipment and datasheets. As part of the survey, a three-day protocol is being followed all over the Tamil Nadu and Kerala tahr habitat divisions. The weather was ideal and no rain or fire was observed except in East Varagapallam and West Varagapallam blocks in Nilgiris division.

"It was decided to postpone the survey there, which will be undertaken after extinguishing the fire. At Winch Varaiyattu Mottai in Valukku Parai beat in Upper Kothaiyar Range of Kalakkad Division, the team sighted 24 individuals of the Nilgiri tahr including 19 females and two saddleback males," said a Project Nilgiri Tahr official.

IUCN Country Representative Yash Veer Bhatnagar, who has arrived in Coimbatore on request and is acting as a third-party observer, told TNIE, "For a species like the Nilgiri tahr, it is important to know where they are present and how many are there to devise plans to protect them, especially the small isolated populations living in fragmented areas."

Historically present in much of the Western Ghats, the Nilgiri tahr now inhabits only a few scattered habitat patches within Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is restricted to a mere 5% area of the Western Ghats. As per the available information, the 'Mountain Monarch' has become locally extinct from around 14% of its historic shola-grassland habitat within the past few decades. There are 123 habitat fragments ranging in area from 0.04 sq,km to 161.69 sq.km totalling to an area of 798.60 sq.km with the confirmed occurrence of Nilgiri tahr. Among these, there are 20 fragments where the Nilgiri tahr has become locally extinct.