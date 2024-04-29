Synchronised Nilgiri tahr survey begins, focus on small isolated populations

CHENNAI: The three-day synchronised Nilgiri tahr survey began on Monday, with the focus on identifying small isolated populations, which are on the verge of local extinction.
On Day 1, 140 teams started the survey work from 7 am with necessary field equipment and datasheets. As part of the survey, a three-day protocol is being followed all over the Tamil Nadu and Kerala tahr habitat divisions. The weather was ideal and no rain or fire was observed except in East Varagapallam and West Varagapallam blocks in Nilgiris division.
"It was decided to postpone the survey there, which will be undertaken after extinguishing the fire. At Winch Varaiyattu Mottai in Valukku Parai beat in Upper Kothaiyar Range of Kalakkad Division, the team sighted 24 individuals of the Nilgiri tahr including 19 females and two saddleback males," said a Project Nilgiri Tahr official.
IUCN Country Representative Yash Veer Bhatnagar, who has arrived in Coimbatore on request and is acting as a third-party observer, told TNIE, "For a species like the Nilgiri tahr, it is important to know where they are present and how many are there to devise plans to protect them, especially the small isolated populations living in fragmented areas."
Historically present in much of the Western Ghats, the Nilgiri tahr now inhabits only a few scattered habitat patches within Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is restricted to a mere 5% area of the Western Ghats. As per the available information, the 'Mountain Monarch' has become locally extinct from around 14% of its historic shola-grassland habitat within the past few decades. There are 123 habitat fragments ranging in area from 0.04 sq,km to 161.69 sq.km totalling to an area of 798.60 sq.km with the confirmed occurrence of Nilgiri tahr. Among these, there are 20 fragments where the Nilgiri tahr has become locally extinct.
Except for the large herds in the Nilgiris and Anamalai Hills, other populations are fairly small from single digit to less than 100 individuals and isolated.
Bhatnagar said it would be interesting to know whether there is any genetic exchange between these smaller groups. This aspect is very crucial for long-term survival of the species. "Many years ago, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) did a similar survey of the Himalayan tahr. There were some populations which researchers and scientists used to think are isolated because they thought the species is of alpine and subalpine areas, which are rugged mountains, but not of forests. But during surveys, it was realised that they use rugged forests as much as alpine areas," he said.
"In fact, in the Great Himalayan National park and Jammu area, they mostly occur in forests with a lot of cliffs. Although many of these areas in the Western ghats are not as unexplored as the Himalayas, I still presume some genetic mixing is happening. Seasonally, tahr may be moving between two patches. Those are some aspects that I am looking forward to," the IUCN country head told TNIE.
He said it is important to reassess the species from the IUCN point of view. "My view is that the Nilgiri tahr is not just endangered, but is critically endangered," he said and lauded the state government for launching Project Nilgiri Tahr to revive the species and its habitat.
MG Ganesan, director, Project Nilgiri Tahr, told TNIE: "Genetic exchange between small populations is one of the focus areas of the Project. When we carry out more radio-collaring of individuals, there will be better insight. So far, the researchers did not find signs of inbreeding stress, which suggest there are some interactions between groups. The survey will also throw more light into it."