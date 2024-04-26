Nilgiri Tahr census: IUCN joins as third party observer, Kerala gives full support

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu forest department has managed to convince Kerala forest department to join the synchronised census. More emphasis will be given to the areas sharing borders with Kerala.

The Grass Hills National Park and Mukurthi National Park shares its boundary with Eravikulam National Park and Silent Valley National Park of Kerala respectively.

"In order to finalise the methodology for synchronised census, a pilot survey was conducted at Grass Hills National Park of Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The results revealed that, bounded count method and double observer method are well suited for population estimation. Hence, the bounded count method is uniformly adopted all over the entire area in both the states. Also, for unbiased results, double observer method is also adopted additionally in large contiguous landscapes having major population in two areas like Grass Hills National Park and Mukurthi National Park and one block in Silent Valley National park and 2 blocks in Eravikulam National Park," a forest department press release said on Friday.

More than 700 field staff, officers and researchers are involved in carrying out this exercise and the entire process will be monitored directly by Project Nilgiri Tahr team in 13 Divisions.

Authorities said Project Nilgiri Tahr, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has nine components including biennial synchronised survey across divisions, reintroduction of Nilgiri Tahr in the historic habitats, disease and diagnosis of lump affected individuals, radio collaring of Nilgiri Tahr, ecotourism etc.

Successful radio-collaring of one saddleback male was done recently and another round of radio-collaring will be carried out post census for such necessary arrangements are being made, Sahu said.