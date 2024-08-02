2018 Thoothukudi Sterlite police firing: SC stays Madras HC's order for probe into officials' assets

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court's July 29 order directing Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe the assets of police as well as revenue persons involved in the 2018 Thoothukudi Sterlite police firing in the state, in which 13 protesters were killed and 33 personnel were injured.

A bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, stayed the Madras High Court's Monday order.

It is pertinent and significant to note here that the Madras High Court on Monday granted three months for the state's DVAC to hold a 'fair and transparent' investigation into the assets of these 21 officers. This order was stayed today by the apex court.

A two-judge bench of the Madras High Court, led by Justice SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar, had on July 29, Monday passed the interim orders granting time to DVAC. It was done while hearing a petition filed by Henri Tiphagne, the executive director of People's Watch, seeking orders to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to reopen the investigation into the case.

The Madras High Court has also asked the concerned department secretaries and the DGP to provide "cooperation" to the DVAC director so as to hold "fair, transparent and independent" probe to find out the assets acquired by the Police and Revenue department officers named in Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's commission report.

The Supreme Court stayed the High Court's order, after hearing three state police officers -- S Chandran, Shailesh Kumar Yadav and another person -- being aggrieved by the High Court's order.