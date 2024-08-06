NEET PG: TN candidates reassigned examination centres within the state

CHENNAI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) began the reallotment of NEET PG examination centres on Sunday, following an outcry from the candidates and several parliamentarians like R Sachithanantham from Tamil Nadu and Shashi Tharoor from Kerala writing on the same to Union Minister JP Nadda.

Many Tamil Nadu doctors, who were earlier allotted exam centres in Andhra Pradesh, have now been reassigned centres within the state.

Dr M Senthil from Tiruchy and Dr M Valavan from Ariyalur – allotted centres in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh – have now been reassigned centres in Karur and Tiruchy, respectively. Many women doctors who were earlier allotted centres in interior places in Andhra Pradesh, have now been reassigned centres within Tamil Nadu, said doctors.