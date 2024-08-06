NEET PG: TN candidates reassigned examination centres within the state

CHENNAI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) began the reallotment of NEET PG examination centres on Sunday, following an outcry from the candidates and several parliamentarians like R Sachithanantham from Tamil Nadu and Shashi Tharoor from Kerala writing on the same to Union Minister JP Nadda.
Many Tamil Nadu doctors, who were earlier allotted exam centres in Andhra Pradesh, have now been reassigned centres within the state.
Dr M Senthil from Tiruchy and Dr M Valavan from Ariyalur – allotted centres in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh – have now been reassigned centres in Karur and Tiruchy, respectively. Many women doctors who were earlier allotted centres in interior places in Andhra Pradesh, have now been reassigned centres within Tamil Nadu, said doctors.
On June 23, the NBEMS cancelled the examination a few hours before its commencement, causing a significant monetary loss to the candidates who had travelled to examination centres outside their states of residence. The board also cut the number of examination centres from 259 to 185.
In Tamil Nadu, the number has gone down to 17 centres from a total of 31. The candidates with medical conditions and pregnant women expressed their inability to travel to centres far-away. They said many were allotted centres outside the four choices they had opted for during registration.
In its email communication to the candidates, the board said, “On receipt of representations, the NBEMS has formed more centres to accommodate the maximum possible candidates within the states of their correspondence address.”