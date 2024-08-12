Nationwide strike if culprits in Kolkata murder not nabbed in 48 hours: TN doctors

CHENNAI: In the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, Tamil Nadu doctors have threatened to go on strike or stage a nationwide agitation if all the culprits are not arrested within 48 hours. Furthermore, the Indian Medical Association’s state chapter (IMA-TN) has demanded the National Medical Commission take responsibility and cancel licenses of the medical colleges that fail to provide adequate security for medical workers.

As per sources, the 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. Police arrested and remanded one person in connection with the case on Saturday evening. However, the protesters contend that more than one person was involved in the crime. They have also called for a CBI investigation into the matter.

Dr K M Abul Hasan from IMA-TN said, “We demand the arrest of all the culprits in 48 hours. If not we will stage a nationwide agitation or go on strike.” On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association joined the resident doctors associations across the country in holding a candlelight vigil displaying solidarity with the deceased doctor at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai.