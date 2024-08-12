SC reserves judgement on bail plea of former TN minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih heard the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Balaji.

During the hearing, Mehta opposed grant of bail to the DMK leader and said the delay in trial is attributable to the ex-minister.

Rohatgi submitted that Balaji is in jail for over a year and there is no prospect of the trial getting completed anytime soon.

"The allegation was then that I am influential but I am no longer holding the portfolio. Just had a surgery. What else is needed? he said.