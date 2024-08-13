JIPMER residents protest Kolkata medic's rape-murder; demand CBI investigation

PUDUCHERRY: In solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, doctors at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) staged a demonstration on Tuesday, temporarily halting non-emergency duties for two hours. Emergency services continued to operate fully, with 50 per cent of the medical staff on duty.

The JIPMER Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into a rape and murder case involving a doctor on duty at RG Kar Medical College. The JRDA's petition to the JIPMER Director demands stringent action against ongoing police assaults on students, a transparent investigation, and the immediate transfer of the case to the CBI.