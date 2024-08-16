Tamil Nadu highways dept trashes negative reviews on Ukkadam flyover

COIMBATORE: Rumours are being spread on social media by a few so-called 'influencers' about the newly inaugurated Ukkadam Flyover in Coimbatore. Some claim that the flyover is very dangerous due to the curves and it's very confusing to commute on it.

However, the highways department officials have rubbished the rumours and said people will get used to the flyover after travelling on it a few times.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Ukkadam flyover on August 9 in Coimbatore. Since its inauguration, a few so-called 'social media influencers' have been spreading negative reviews online about the flyover in which they alleged that the flyover was dangerous to travel on and was confusing to commute on.

Some influencers were also posting videos claiming traffic congestion on the flyover and claiming that travelling on it was time-consuming compared to using the service road below. Ironically, these social media influencers are among those who stop midway on the flyover to take photos and videos against the scenic backdrop of Valankulam Lake and the Western Ghats and create traffic congestion.