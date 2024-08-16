Tamil Nadu highways dept trashes negative reviews on Ukkadam flyover

COIMBATORE: Rumours are being spread on social media by a few so-called 'influencers' about the newly inaugurated Ukkadam Flyover in Coimbatore. Some claim that the flyover is very dangerous due to the curves and it's very confusing to commute on it.
However, the highways department officials have rubbished the rumours and said people will get used to the flyover after travelling on it a few times.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Ukkadam flyover on August 9 in Coimbatore. Since its inauguration, a few so-called 'social media influencers' have been spreading negative reviews online about the flyover in which they alleged that the flyover was dangerous to travel on and was confusing to commute on.
Some influencers were also posting videos claiming traffic congestion on the flyover and claiming that travelling on it was time-consuming compared to using the service road below. Ironically, these social media influencers are among those who stop midway on the flyover to take photos and videos against the scenic backdrop of Valankulam Lake and the Western Ghats and create traffic congestion.
When enquired about it, a state highways department official of the Coimbatore division told TNIE, "There are no risks involved in travelling on the flyover. The flyover has received a positive response from many people and only a few are spewing hatred. Some of the so-called social media influencers are posting 'reviews' of the new flyover similar to what they do for new movie releases just to boost their profile. We have placed warning signboards and speed-limit boards at regular intervals for the whole stretch of the flyover. Some complained about the bollards and barricades on the flyover and we have removed them now."
Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi rubbished the rumours spread on social media and called out the allegations baseless, adding that some are unnecessarily spreading misinformation about the flyover.
"It takes only 4 minutes to travel on the Pollachi up-ramp to Ukkadam. Similarly, it takes just about 3 minutes to travel from the Aathupalam Junction to Sungam Valankulam Road via the service road below the flyover. Some alleged traffic congestion because the Valankulam Road ramp is yet to be completed. Once it is inaugurated, all these complaints will fade. Even the collector enquired about it. Once people travel on the flyover a couple of times, they will get used to it," he added.
The officials have also urged motorists travelling to the Sungam-Valankulam Road from Aathupalam not to use the flyover and travel on the service road below until the ramp work is finished.