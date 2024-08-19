Massive rally by medical fraternity in Puducherry to showcase solidarity with doctors' protest in Kolkata

PUDUCHERRY: In response to the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the medical and paramedical fraternity comprising of various institutions in Puducherry, came together to display solidarity at a rally at Beach road on Monday .

The rally which started at Dupleix Statue and concluded at the Chief Secretariat, was organized to express deep concerns and demand justice for the victim at R.G. Kar Medical College Kolkata and ensure the safety of professionals dedicated to saving lives.

The protest was spearheaded by the Faculty of Indira Gandhi Medical College Association (FIGMA) and the Students of Indira Gandhi Medical College Association (SIGMA), with strong support from JIPMER and other regional medical colleges. The participants, including Resident doctors, faculty , nurses, and medical students, marched together to highlight the issue and demand immediate action.

The rally organizers and participants expressed their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the second-year female postgraduate resident in chest medicine at R.G. Kar Medical College who was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered, while on duty in the college on August 9.

The rally participants put forth several key demands, including implementing a Central Protection Act to safeguard healthcare professionals across the country. An impartial and thorough investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice, along with financial compensation for the victim's family. The continuation and strengthening of protective measures through an immediate ordinance and deployment of Paramilitary Forces and Nationwide Security Measures to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals in all healthcare institutions.