N Muruganandam assumes charge as Chief Secretary to Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer N Muruganandam, who was serving as Secretary I to the Chief Minister, assumed charge as the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.
He assumed charge as the 50th Chief Secretary at 9.40 a.m. Outgoing Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena handed over the charges to him.
Muruganandam’s transfer and elevation came after after Meena was appointed as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) on Sunday.
Muruganandam, a 1991 batch IAS officer, had served in various capacities in the State government including as Collector of Coimbatore district, director of Tamil Nadu Corporation of Development for Women Limited, Principal Resident Commissioner for Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi, Industries Secretary, Finance Secretary etc.
Muruganandam holds a Master of Business Administration degree from IIM Ahmedabad and a B.E (Computer Science) degree.
Meanwhile, G Lakshmipathy, Collector, Thoothukudi district has been transferred; he will be assuming charge as the Joint Secretary to Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, in his order, said K Elambahavath, Director of Public Libraries has been appointed as the new Collector to Thoothukudi.