N Muruganandam assumes charge as Chief Secretary to Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer N Muruganandam, who was serving as Secretary I to the Chief Minister, assumed charge as the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

He assumed charge as the 50th Chief Secretary at 9.40 a.m. Outgoing Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena handed over the charges to him.

Muruganandam’s transfer and elevation came after after Meena was appointed as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) on Sunday.