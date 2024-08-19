Sexual assault at Tamil Nadu ‘NCC camp’, 7 arrested

KRISHNAGIRI: A day after an NTK member was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 girl during an unauthorised NCC camp at a private school near Bargur, seven persons, including the correspondent and principal, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly not reporting the crime and conducting the camp without permission. NTK had dismissed A Sivaraman (28) of Kaveripattinam after police booked him under sections 5, 6, 9 and 10 of the Pocso Act and section 238 of BNS act. Sivaraman is on the run.

The 13-year-old victim stayed at her relatives’ house in Bargur. Her school conducted an NCC camp from August 5 to 9 and Sivaraman was one of the coordinators. A total of 41 students, the victim among them, attended the camp. Sources said the Class 8 girl was asked on August 9 to meet Sivaraman at a particular place, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On the same day, the child spoke about the assault to another student. They alerted a few other friends, and they took the matter to the principal, A Sathish Kumar (39) of Thirupattur. “However, he asked them not to take the matter seriously,” a police source said.

It was also alleged that Sivaraman allegedly sexually harassed another 12 girls at the camp. On Friday night, the victims’ parents lodged a police complaint. The school education department and district child protection unit also initiated inquiries the following day.