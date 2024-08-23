Tamil Nadu

Stirs on genocide in SL, Gaza allowed, but why not over killings in B’desh, asks Madras HC

Express News Service
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the rationale behind the state government denying permission to the Hindu Munnani to hold a demonstration to urge the union and state governments to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh where protests have turned violent recently.

Justice G Jayachandran raised the query while allowing a petition seeking permission for the Hindu Munnani to hold a demonstration in support of the Hindus in Bangladesh. “We have seen demonstrations expressing concern over genocide in Sri Lanka and Gaza.

State had no difficulty in providing permission for those demonstrations,” he said in a recent order. He directed the police to grant permission to hold the protest between 3 pm and 4 pm on August 27.

