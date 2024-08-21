The new normal? Journalists detained, Hindu teachers forced to resign in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Despite an interim government having taken over in Bangladesh nearly two weeks ago, the situation is yet to limp back to normalcy. Journalists are being arrested, while Hindu teachers are losing their jobs. Further, students have set up vigilante groups and are giving sermons to citizens on how to conduct themselves.

Journalists considered close to the Hasina-led regime are being viewed as criminals. The former editor of a private channel Shakil Ahmed and his wife Farzana Rupa, also a journalist, were arrested at Dhaka airport along with their daughter on Wednesday when they were trying to go to France.

Meanwhile, nearly 70 Hindu teachers from various schools and colleges have allegedly been forced to resign. These include Geetanjali Barua, Principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College, who was tied to a tree by her students. The army had to intervene and rescue her.

Similarly, Sonali Rani Das was forced to resign. She was an Assistant Professor of Holi Red Crescent Nursing College.

"In the real sense of the term, normalcy hasn’t returned to Bangladesh. There is tension even though people are moving out of their houses to return to their earlier routine," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kallilmullah, a political commentator, told The New Indian Express.