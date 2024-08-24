Home dist posting for women cops returning from maternity leave: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced that women police personnel, returning from their one-year maternity leave, would be posted for three years in districts where their family or their spouse’s family lives, by providing them an exemption from seniority as required.

The chief minister made the announcement while delivering a speech at an event organised in Chennai to felicitate police officers who had been awarded President’s, Union Home Minister’s or Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals this year. He said the decision was made after repeated requests from women police personnel regarding their difficulties in taking care of their children upon resuming work.

Highlighting that policewomen played a critical role in resolving crimes against women and children, the chief minister said that special skill development training would be provided to them to develop their professional skills in handling kidnapping cases related to women, and cybercrimes targeted at women and children.

Stalin recalled that it was the late chief minister M Karunanidhi who had played a pioneering role in modernising the police force. He said that every police personnel should take a pledge to make Tamil Nadu free of crimes. If every police personnel took an oath that they would not allow any kind of crime to happen in their respective jurisdiction, then the number of crimes would come down to zero, he added.

He said Tamil Nadu is a frontrunner in industrial growth, education and other human development indices because it is a peaceful state where law and order is maintained well.

During the event, Stalin congratulated all the medal winners. DGP Shankar Jiwal and Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police A Arun delivered speeches. Several senior police officials, ministers and MLAs were present.