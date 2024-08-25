At Kalaignar book release, Rajini takes a dig at senior mins; CM says he’s vigilant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released the book ‘Kalaignar Enum Thai’ (Kalaignar, the mother), authored by minister EV Velu, during a function held on Saturday. The first copy was received by actor Rajinikanth.

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth took a dig at senior ministers saying that it was always the ‘old students’ that created problems for teachers. “Here there are several of them. They refuse to leave the class even after getting top ranks,” he said. Training his guns at minister Durai Murugan, he said, in jest, that he gave even Karunanidhi a tough time. “But, CM Stalin is meticulously handling them,” he said, adding that several parties in the neighbourhood (without mentioning names) are struggling to control the party in the next generation.

He also referenced Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s praise of Kalaignar, during the release of Kalaignar’s birth centenary commemorative coin, hinting that such remarks were likely encouraged by higher-ups (of the BJP).

While appreciating the book’s narrative and content, Rajinikanth urged the author to consider reducing its current price of Rs 1,000 in the next editions to make it more accessible to a wider audience. “The book should reach the masses so that they can understand the various dimensions of Kalaignar,” he said. Rajinikanth also suggested that a film should be made to highlight Kalaignar’s contributions and legacy.

During the event, Stalin expressed his pleasure at organising the book release as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Responding to Rajinikanth’s comments about party management, Stalin said, “I understood everything he said. Don’t worry. I won’t fail in anything. I’ll be vigilant at all times.”