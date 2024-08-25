Dravidian model not a hindrance to any belief: CM Stalin

DINDIGUL: Everybody is free to follow their own beliefs and the Dravidian model is no hindrance to these practices, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in his address during the inauguration of the Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Maanadu in Palani on Saturday morning.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, Stalin said the motto of the Dravidian model is 'Everything for Everyone'.

"We focus on overall development. One should remember that the DMK has its roots in the Justice Party. During the Justice Party's time, it was the rationalist and former chief minister Panagal Raja who introduced the Hindu Religious Endowments Bill with an aim to preserve cultural symbols such as temples. The bill was the foundation for reforming Hindu temples. The bill also says Tamil language should be given preference during religious worship. There must be a secular society, where there is no bias against people inside the sanctum sanctorum."

He recalled that the Kundrakudi Adigal and Thirumuruga Kirupanandha Variyar had appreciated the governance and public welfare activities of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.