Dravidian model not a hindrance to any belief: CM Stalin

DINDIGUL: Everybody is free to follow their own beliefs and the Dravidian model is no hindrance to these practices, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in his address during the inauguration of the Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Maanadu in Palani on Saturday morning.
Addressing the event through video conferencing, Stalin said the motto of the Dravidian model is 'Everything for Everyone'.
"We focus on overall development. One should remember that the DMK has its roots in the Justice Party. During the Justice Party's time, it was the rationalist and former chief minister Panagal Raja who introduced the Hindu Religious Endowments Bill with an aim to preserve cultural symbols such as temples. The bill was the foundation for reforming Hindu temples. The bill also says Tamil language should be given preference during religious worship. There must be a secular society, where there is no bias against people inside the sanctum sanctorum."
He recalled that the Kundrakudi Adigal and Thirumuruga Kirupanandha Variyar had appreciated the governance and public welfare activities of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.
"Public is appreciating the governance of the current regime as well. Several big initiatives are being carried out by the HR&CE department in the abodes of Lord Murugan: Palani, Tiruttani, Tiruchendur, Marudhamalai, Kumaravayalur, Siruvapuri and Kandal," he added.
He said since the flow of devotees to the Palani temple is increasing day after day, the government has initiated massive development activities including the acquisition of 58.77 acres of land at the cost of Rs 58.54 crore.
"Development activities in the six abodes of Lord Murugan are being carried out at a cost of Rs 789.85 crore (251 development works), besides, 588 development works at a cost of Rs 277 crore in other Murugan temples throughout Tamil Nadu," he said.
The CM said that Kudamuzhukku ceremony was conducted in 69 Murugan temples, and 4,000 students of education institutions run by the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Temple are being offered free breakfast. "We have decided to distribute free lunch to these students from this year onwards. We have increased the monthly pension of around 258 retired employees of the temple from Rs 3000 to Rs 14,000. Besides, family pension of Rs 2,000 is being provided to 54 eligible beneficiaries. Several hundred staff who were employed on a daily basis have been made permanent in the Palani temple. More than 82,000 people are consuming food offered from 756 Hindu temples under the HR&CE Department," Stalin said.
He added that in the past three years, Kudamuzhukku events have been organised in 1,355 Hindu temples, renovation activities at a cost of Rs 3,077 crore were carried out at 8,439 temples, Rs 50 crore-worth renovation works were carried out in Adi Dravidar temples, rajagopurams were constructed in 27 hindu temples at a cost of Rs 62.76 crore."
Furthermore, Stalin noted that Rs 5,577-crore-worth temple land spread over 6,140 acres have been recovered by the HR&CE department from encroachers. "Estimation of properties owned by Hindu temples is being carried out with the help of rovers for the past three years. Over 1.59 lakh acres of temple properties were measured and over 64,522 ownership stones were laid by the department in the past three years."