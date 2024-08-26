Vijay’s entry into politics won’t affect DMK’s minority support base: Mano Thangaraj

Responding to a question on whether actor Vijay’s decision to contest the assembly elections would pose a threat to DMK, Thangaraj said, “Let Vijay make it clear what he stands for, who his opponents are, and other details... then we’ll see if he can challenge the DMK. I wonder if he has an organisational fan base structure that can be converted into a political party.”

On being asked about Vijay, a Christian immensely popular among all sections of the people, potentially influencing minority votes which form a significant support base for DMK, Thangaraj said he was unaware of what faith Vijay follows, pointing out that religion has never been a political factor in the state.

“We have our secular ally, Congress, at the national level. Minorities are fully aware that we alone can safeguard their interest and they have full faith in us. We are the most reliable secular force in the state, and our support base among minorities will remain intact.”