Sri Lankan navy arrests eight Indian fishermen for crossing international maritime boundary line

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught a fishing boat consisting of eight Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Nearly 500 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Monday, while some fishing boats are said to have allegedly entered the Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen and the boat were being taken to Mannar port where they would be handed over to the fisheries department officials for further investigation.

Notably, with this recent apprehension, the Navy has seized a total of 46 Indian trawlers and 341 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation in this year.

Fishermen associations condemned the continuous action of arresting Indian fishermen and sought the union govt to take immediate action towards releasing them.