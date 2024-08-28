Harassment by party workers: DMK MP Kanimozhi extends support to SP Vandita Pandey

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday extended her support to Pudukkottai SP Vandita Pandey, who recently faced online abuse, allegedly from members of a political party.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said running despicable campaigns against women and insulting them in an obscene manner to insult the man they are with, irrespective of whichever field the women are in or however high they fly, is unacceptable under any circumstances.

She called for immediate action against those responsible for the online attacks on Pandey and her family. She said, “as a woman and as a socially concerned person, she extended her love and support to the woman officer. “

It may be recalled that on Saturday, Pandey’s husband, Trichy SP V Varun Kumar announced on social media that a particular political party was targeting his family members.