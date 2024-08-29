Milk-packing at Aavin dairies to be automated, says minister Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: Following the death of a contract worker at Aavin’s Kakkalur plant, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday announced that milk packaging in all dairies will be fully automated, minimising human involvement.

“The move will prevent any chance of the repeat of the recent Kakkalur-like incident,” he said, assuring that the change will not lead to a reduction in the workforce at the dairies. He was speaking to the press at Aavin headquarters.

On August 20, a 30-year-old woman working at the Kakkalur Aavin plant in Tiruvallur died when her dupatta, wrapped around her neck, got caught in a conveyor belt, leading to her head being severed.

In March, a G.O. allocated Rs 30 crore for the installation of automatic milk packing machines in six Aavin dairy plants across the state. Under the scheme, Aavin dairy plants in Sholinganallur, Madhavaram, and Ambattur in Chennai, as well as three other plants in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Madurai, are planned to be upgraded.

'Change won't lead to reduction in workforce'

