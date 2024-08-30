Madras High Court gives nod for F4 race, asks TN to get FIA licence before 12am on Aug 31

CHENNAI: Granting conditional nod to conduct the Formula 4 street car race around Island Grounds in Chennai, the Madras High Court said the event can be held only if the Federation International de I’Automobile (FIA) licence is obtained by 12 am on August 31 (Saturday).

“We also make it clear that if there is failure to obtain the FIA certificate/licence within the time stipulated, the event shall not be conducted as per the schedule,” the court said.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji also directed the government to ensure that the movement of patients and others at two major hospitals and the Central railway station around the area are not affected due to the race.

“As per the undertaking given before this court, the Formula 4 street race event shall be conducted on August 31 and September 1 as per the schedule subject to obtaining FIA certificate to be issued by the authority concerned and the same shall be obtained on or before 12 pm on August 31,” the bench ordered.

It directed the respondent authorities of the government to furnish the copy of the FIA certificate to the petitioner through email. Referring to unhindered traffic movement, the bench said the authorities shall ensure free flow of traffic in the diverted routes without causing any inconvenience to the patients and general public proceeding towards Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government multi super specialty hospital at Omandurar estate and the Central railway station.