12-year-old electrocuted in Vellore; 427 ha farmland under water in Ranipet

VELLORE/RANIPET: A 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted at his home in Vinderpettai in Ranipet’s Arakkonam. The accident occurred when a high-voltage power line passing above the house came into contact with a tree, allowing electricity to flow through the building. Despite being rushed to the Arakkonam Government Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Ranipet recorded an average rainfall of 134.66 mm from 6:00 am on Saturday to 6:00 am on Sunday. Heavy rains also caused significant agricultural damage in Ranipet and Vellore districts.

In Ranipet, 427.8 hectares of farmland affecting 657 farmers were inundated, while 7.4 hectares of paddy fields belonging to 10 farmers in Vellore were submerged. Officials said crop damage assessments would begin once floodwater recede.