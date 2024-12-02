Cyclone Fengal: Ration card holders in Puducherry to get relief of Rs 5000

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief minister N Rangasamy announced a relief of Rs 5000 to each family ration card holders in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union territory affected due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal.
Announcing the compensation at a press conference on Monday, he said that the government will provide ₹10,000 per damaged fishing boat, ₹30,000 per hectare for damaged crops, ₹40,000 for loss of cattle, ₹20,000 for loss of calf, Rs 20000 for completely damaged huts, Rs 10,000 for partially damaged huts, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The relief will have a financial implication of ₹210 crores and will be distributed as soon as possible.
The cyclone caused widespread devastation, with four deaths reported, one person missing, and three injured. Crops spanning 10,000 hectares were damaged, while 50 fishing boats were wrecked. Fifteen huts were completely destroyed, 10 were partially damaged, and livestock losses included four cows and 16 calves. He said that four persons have died, while one is missing, and three persons have been injured.
The administration has sought interim relief of ₹100 crores from the central government to address road, bridge, and infrastructure repairs. Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan has written to centre seeking relief as well as requested the Centre to dispatch a team for damage assessment. Meanwhile, department-wise evaluations are underway, and a comprehensive report will be submitted soon.
Health camps are being conducted to prevent disease outbreaks. The government is also coordinating with insurance companies to facilitate compensation for vehicles damaged during the cyclone.
To address recurring flooding, the government is working on infrastructure projects. The works are going on to complete the ₹29 crore Uppanar Bridge. Plans are also underway to resolve water stagnation issues in areas such as Indira Gandhi Square, Rainbow Nagar, and Krishna Nagar.
In the Kalapet coastal area, where severe erosion has been reported, coastal protection measures costing ₹50 crore are in progress.
Chief Minister Rangasamy reassured citizens of the government's commitment to immediate relief and long-term solutions to mitigate future disasters.
Brushing aside criticism by opposition, Chief Minister said that Relief efforts included setting up 28 camps, accommodating 650 people, and distributing 85,000 food packets and water bottles. Over 4,000 government personnel, two NDRF teams of 50 personnel, 70 Indian Army personnel, and 20 disaster management task forces participated in relief operations to ease out the situation caused by unprecedented rainfall of 48.6 cms, he said.