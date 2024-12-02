Cyclone Fengal: Ration card holders in Puducherry to get relief of Rs 5000

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief minister N Rangasamy announced a relief of Rs 5000 to each family ration card holders in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union territory affected due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal.

Announcing the compensation at a press conference on Monday, he said that the government will provide ₹10,000 per damaged fishing boat, ₹30,000 per hectare for damaged crops, ₹40,000 for loss of cattle, ₹20,000 for loss of calf, Rs 20000 for completely damaged huts, Rs 10,000 for partially damaged huts, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The relief will have a financial implication of ₹210 crores and will be distributed as soon as possible.

The cyclone caused widespread devastation, with four deaths reported, one person missing, and three injured. Crops spanning 10,000 hectares were damaged, while 50 fishing boats were wrecked. Fifteen huts were completely destroyed, 10 were partially damaged, and livestock losses included four cows and 16 calves. He said that four persons have died, while one is missing, and three persons have been injured.

The administration has sought interim relief of ₹100 crores from the central government to address road, bridge, and infrastructure repairs. Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan has written to centre seeking relief as well as requested the Centre to dispatch a team for damage assessment. Meanwhile, department-wise evaluations are underway, and a comprehensive report will be submitted soon.