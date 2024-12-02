Tiruvannamalai landslide: Five bodies recovered, two still trapped under debris; operations intensify

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Five bodies, trapped in a house buried under mud and rocks triggered by a landslip due to the torrential rain on late Monday, were recovered late on Monday at Annamalaiyar Hill in Tiruvannamalai district following the hectic search operation since Monday early morning. Efforts are on to rescue two others who are trapped, sources said.

The landslide buried two adjacent houses in VOC Nagar. Bodies of R Meena (25), her son Gowtham (9), S Ramya (13), M Vinothini (14) and M Maha (10) have been identified. N Rajkumar (28) husband of Meena, and his daughter Iniya (7) are still missing.

According to residents, Rajkumar, Meena, and other parents of the locality are all employed at a brick kiln at Thandarampet, 20km away. Most families in the area are relatives, and when the parents go to work at the kiln, they take care of each other's children. Some of them stay and work at the brick kiln all week long and come home to their families on weekends, they added.

Vinothini, Maha and their 16-year-old brother Surya were residing with their grandmother Rani (65) in the house located next to Rajkumar's place. Rani had stepped out to buy groceries when Surya, sensing something amiss, sounded alarm, asking his siblings to exit the house with him. "Instead, they ran into Rajkumar's house," Surya told The New Indian Express. "When they tried to come out, the door got jammed and trees started falling on the house," he added.

Ramya, daughter of A Saravanan (30) and Meenakshi had already been playing with Rajkumar's children in their house at the time of the incident. Meenakshi, who was nearby, said that she attempted to save her daughter but couldn’t.