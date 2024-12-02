Three dead as cyclone Fengal triggers rains in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three people, including two children, died in separate incidents due to rains triggered by cyclone Fengal on Sunday. According to officials, four-year-old Lokesh P from Chengam taluk died when he attempted to cross a water stream at around 7:30 am.

In another incident, two-year-old M Pradeep accidentally fell and drowned into a water channel of the Ilupparunam lake when he went to relieve himself. Additionally, 50-year-old M Sadasivam was electrocuted to death when he tried to open a wet iron gate at his house, unaware that a live wire was in contact with the gate. As per official data Tiruvannamalai received average rainfall of 142.48 mm on Sunday.

The continuous downpour flooded major roads in the district, including Mada Veeedi, Durgai Amman Kovil Street, and Gandhi Nagar, with neck-deep waters in some areas. The Kali Amman temple, located along the Tiruvannamalai Girivalam route, also saw knee-deep flooding. A road in Paliyampattu village, along the route to Dindivanam, collapsed due to incessant rains.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman R Pradeep John stated on his official X handle that cyclone Fengal passed over Tiruvannamalai at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, triggering heavy rains. He further predicted that the cyclone would move towards Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri, bringing torrential rains to those districts.