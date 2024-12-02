Cyclone Fengal: Record rainfall inundates Pondy, Villupuram

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded an unprecedented rainfall of 49 cm in 24 hours, surpassing the 1978 record of 21 cm. Continuous rainfall since Saturday morning inundated various areas, leading to flooding, power disruption, and the loss of four lives. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry on Monday.
Power supply was restored in only 20% of the affected areas by Sunday evening, as many rural areas and city neighbourhoods remain without power. Mobile network connectivity was also disrupted and there was shortage of essential supplies such as candles, milk, and ready-made food items.
The heavy rainfall caused major waterbodies and canals to overflow, resulting in flooding in areas such as Kosapalayam, Saram, Rainbow Nagar, Venkata Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Govinda Salai, Nellithope, and Kamaraj Salai. Residents in these areas said they were unable to leave their homes due to water stagnation and heavy winds.
“Four people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. We have rescued 651 people and accommodated them in 51 relief centres. An additional 208 locations have been identified for setting up more relief centres,” Puducherry Collector A Kulothungan said. He also invoked Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to convert educational institutions into temporary shelters.
Canal obstructed
Overflowing Kanakan Lake and Uppanar Canal exacerbated the flooding. The Uppanar Canal, which has been obstructed by a partially constructed road for nearly two decades, contributed significantly to the water stagnation.
“Water overflowed from the Uppanar Canal into our area, and we couldn’t leave or stay inside our homes since Saturday night. The government must either complete the canal work or demolish the incomplete structure that blocks water flow,” said E Mohan, a resident of Sithankudi.
“Water stagnation in our area usually reaches one or two feet during heavy rain, but this time it rose to nearly five feet. Several cars were fully submerged,” said S Kugan, a resident of Venkata Nagar.
Senior citizens said they had witnessed many cyclones but never experienced such continuous and heavy rainfall as they did over the weekend.
Residents are calling for immediate action to address the ongoing issues to prevent future disasters. “The incomplete road in the Uppanar Canal has been a longstanding issue. If not addressed, similar flooding will occur during heavy rains,” said residents.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy assured compensation for families of deceased individuals and promised a thorough assessment of damage to houses and farmlands. “Officials will calculate the losses and seek assistance from the central government. The rainfall was unprecedented and far exceeded seasonal expectations,” he said. He also requested the public to adhere to official instructions.
Home Minister V Namassivayam visited the electricity substation at Venkata Nagar and discussed measures to restore power.
Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, along with Namassivayam, inspected flood-affected areas, including Beach Road and Kanakan Lake, and monitored relief operations conducted by the Indian Army and NDRF.