Cyclone Fengal: Record rainfall inundates Pondy, Villupuram

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded an unprecedented rainfall of 49 cm in 24 hours, surpassing the 1978 record of 21 cm. Continuous rainfall since Saturday morning inundated various areas, leading to flooding, power disruption, and the loss of four lives. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry on Monday.

Power supply was restored in only 20% of the affected areas by Sunday evening, as many rural areas and city neighbourhoods remain without power. Mobile network connectivity was also disrupted and there was shortage of essential supplies such as candles, milk, and ready-made food items.

The heavy rainfall caused major waterbodies and canals to overflow, resulting in flooding in areas such as Kosapalayam, Saram, Rainbow Nagar, Venkata Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Govinda Salai, Nellithope, and Kamaraj Salai. Residents in these areas said they were unable to leave their homes due to water stagnation and heavy winds.

“Four people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents. We have rescued 651 people and accommodated them in 51 relief centres. An additional 208 locations have been identified for setting up more relief centres,” Puducherry Collector A Kulothungan said. He also invoked Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to convert educational institutions into temporary shelters.

Canal obstructed

Overflowing Kanakan Lake and Uppanar Canal exacerbated the flooding. The Uppanar Canal, which has been obstructed by a partially constructed road for nearly two decades, contributed significantly to the water stagnation.